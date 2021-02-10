By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Members of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) have said they are ready to die to secure the release of their leader and his wife, Sheikh El-Zakzaky and Zeenat.

The Muslim cleric and his wife remain in the government’s custody even after a Federal High Court has ordered the release of the IMN leader and his wife.

Abdullahi Musa, a spokesperson of the group who spoke at a peaceful protest on Wednesday in Abuja demanding the release of El-Zakzaky, said the supporters are ready to lay their lives down to ensure the release of their leader.

Abdullahi decried the continued detention of their leader since 2015 after a clash with the convoy of former Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai.

The group expressed optimism in the National Human Rights Commission to secure the release of their leader as they continue their peaceful protest in Abuja until their leader is released.