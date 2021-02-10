Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney have completed their takeover of Wrexham AFC, a Welsh football club currently playing in England’s fifth tier.

According to CNN reports, McElhenney, the creator of “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia,” and Reynolds, star of “Deadpool,” have taken 100% control from the Wrexham Supporters Trust (WST) and have made an initial £2 million ($2.77M) investment into the club.

“It is a special day for the two of us to become the latest stewards in the long and storied history of Wrexham AFC. Together with the players, the staff, the fans, and the local community, we can now pursue our goal to grow the team and return it to the EFL in front of increased attendances, and in an improved stadium, while making a positive difference to the wider community in Wrexham,” the pair said in a joint statement.

The club says the initial funds will be spent on the “priority” of identifying players for the first-team squad, with £50,000 ($69,200) allocated to improve the women’s football program.

Wrexham had been fan-owned since 2011 and back in November, the Wrexham Supporters Trust (WST) voted 98% in favour of the takeover.

“We urge all supporters to unite behind our new owners, the Club and the team as they look to return Wrexham to the heights we have all dreamed of. Reflecting on the last nine years, the Board is proud of aspects of what the Wrexham Supporters Trust has been able to achieve since taking control of the Club in November 2011,” the WST said in a statement.

Around the same time, the deal had been completed on Tuesday evening, Wrexham beat Altrincham 2-1 to move into the National League play-off places.

To celebrate the takeover both Reynolds and McElhenney added a ‘W’ to the front of their names.

Wrexham, the world’s third-oldest football club, has never played in the top-flight of English football, but the club has previously reached the FA Cup quarterfinals and famously beat Arsenal in the third round in 1992.

Its proud history also extends to European tournaments, with its most famous night coming in 1984 when Wrexham beat Porto in the Cup Winners’ Cup.

Also known as the Robins, Wrexham plays its home games at the historic Racecourse Ground- the world’s oldest stadium, according to Guinness World Records- which has a capacity of approximately 10,000.