By Benson Michael

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Benin Zonal Office on Tuesday, arrested nine suspected internet fraudsters in an early morning operation in Benin City, Edo State.

The suspects were arrested following intelligence received by the Commission.

They are Okosun Godspower, Imo Harry Hamilton, Efosa Desmond, Odiase Aifuwa, Idoko Onakpa, Dogìo Samson, Okukoje Godstime, Onuigbo Julius and Osamulu Sunday.

Items recovered from them include laptop computers, mobile phones, a Toyota Camry car and a Luxus Jeep.

A statement from the EFCC said the suspects have made useful statements and will be charged to court as soon as investigations are completed.