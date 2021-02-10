By Taiwo Okanlawon

Every month, users of popular video-sharing social networking service, TikTok find something to trend, either a challenge or a sound that is fun which they can really get into.

Don Jazzy

Multiple award-winning Nigerian record producer, songwriter, and philanthropist Michael Collins Ajereh, also known as Don Jazzy is a forever moon on TikTok with a series of videos that show him having fun, and sharing singalongs, wonky videos, and nostalgia-influenced videos.

It is almost impossible to think of Nigerian pop music, often referred to as Afrobeats, without the contribution of Don Jazzy. The producer and music executive has grown into being one of the top artists at the forefront of Internet culture in Nigeria, always using his popularity and charity for good.

On TikTok, Don Jazzy continues to spread positivity content. He has over 600K followers and has received more than 1M likes to date across his videos.

Derah_01; Meme Creator

Dance trends, slo-mo videos and fashion stunts – Derah_01 does it all. The Nigerian meme creator’s profile has risen in the last few months as he helped popularise slo-mo videos in the country.

Derah, however, has shown that there is more to him than that. He enjoys dancing with friends at shopping stores, acting in tune with popular songs and in general just having a good time on TikTok. He has built a followership of over 60K people and received over 742K likes for his videos.

What Went Viral?

#BussitChallenge

The #BussItChallenge is a viral fashion trend that received global attention as the year kicked off. The challenge typically begins with users in a minimal outfit dancing to a sample from Nelly’s Hot in Herre, before transitioning into “Buss It” by Erica Banks, revealing a killer outfit and even better dance moves.

In a 7-day period, this challenge got over 4K creations and over 3.6M video views in Nigeria alone.

The global video views of the challenge has reached 1.9B in total.

Some Nigerian creators that joined the challenge include Kemzmama, liamlea02, melaninqueentife and celebrity creator, Laura Ikeji.

https://www.tiktok.com/@kemzmama/video/6917304000723406085