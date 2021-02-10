By Adejoke Adeleye

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), Southwest zone has called on President Mohammadu Buhari to declare Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association Nigeria (MACBAN) as a terrorist group.

This followed the alleged killings, kidnapping, raping and maiming of residents of the Southwest region by suspected killer-Fulani herdsmen.

In a statement, jointly signed by the Chairmen of Ogun, Ondo and Oyo of NANS, the student umbrella body in Nigeria warned some Northern leaders and governors to call Fulani herdsmen to order or face the wrath of students in the Southwest region.

The students body lamented the rising insecurity in the Southwest region, following the recent arrest of some Fulani’s who were arrested with ammunition trying to import them into some southwest states.

They called on the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu to be more proactive in curbing the rising insecurity challenges in the region.

“President Mohammadu Buhari should immediately proscribe the Miyetti Allah Castle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) for shielding killer-Fulani herdsmen and promoting the wanton killings and destruction of property in the Southwest region.

“We have video evidence of Fulani herdsmen killing and maiming residents of Southwest States and we will no longer condole such dastard acts on our people.

“If the activities of these marauding Falani herdsmen in Yorubaland is not checked by the Federal government and the Nigeria Police force and other security agencies, we will unleash terror on Fulani herdsmen who are killing our people on daily basis.

“We are declaring total war on the killer-herdsmen in the Southwest region. We can no longer fold our arms and watch these criminal elements continue to kill our people.

“We will no longer do nothing while these strangers destroy Yorubaland. We will fight them with everything we have. We are also calling on all the Governors of the Southwest State to rise up to the challenge of tackling the rampaging Fulani herdsmen head long.

“It is high time our Governors rise up to the challenge and start acting on this issue before it degenerate into a major crisis which can consume the region,”the statement said.