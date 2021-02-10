By Kazeem Ugbodaga

The dreaded COVID-19 pandemic struck 21 Nigerians dead on Tuesday as new cases rise again after two days of relief.

Figures churned out by the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, showed that 21 deaths were reported on Tuesday, with new cases soaring to 1,056, a sharp rise from the 643 cases posted the previous day.

Of the 21 deaths reported, Lagos and Osun recorded eight deaths each.

While the death toll in Lagos stand at 352, that of Osun is now 41.

Edo, Kano, Kwara, Ogun and Bayelsa reported one death each.

Total National deaths arising from COVID-19 complication is 1,694.

Also, of the 1,056 new cases reported on Tuesday, Lagos topped the chat with 214 cases, Osun, 120 cases and the Federal Alitalia Territory, FCT, Abuja, 116 cases.

Others are: Plateau (88), Ebonyi (75), Kwara (73), Gombe (70), Ondo (57), Rivers (47), Akwa Ibom (38), Edo (25), Oyo (23), Kano (22), Delta (19) Katsina (18), Borno (16), Nasarawa (13), Ekiti (8), Ogun (8), Bauchi (4), Benue(1) and Jigawa (1).

Till date, 141,447 cases have been confirmed, 115,755 cases have been discharged and 1,694 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory,” NCDC said.

The 1056 new cases are reported from 22 states.

