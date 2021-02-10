By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has missed his mother’s funeral as he was unable to travel back to Germany for the funeral due to current COVID-19 restrictions.

Klopp who revealed his mother died last month expressed sadness over her death during a short interview with German publication Schwarzwaelder-bote.

“She meant everything to me. She was a real mom in the best sense of the word,” he said.

“As a devout Christian, I know she is in a better place now.”

“The fact that I can’t be at the funeral is due to the terrible times,” he added.

“As soon as the circumstances allow, we will hold a wonderful commemoration that is appropriate.”

Elisabeth Klopp, 81, Jurgen’s mother is survived by Jurgen and his two sisters Stefanie and Isolde.

Jurgen is the youngest of the three children Elisabeth had with Jurgen’s father Norman, who died at the age of 66 in 2000.

Klopp has previously spoken of the sadness he feels over the fact his father never got to see him achieve Premier League and Champions League glory with Liverpool, having benefitted from his wisdom in the earlier stages of his career.