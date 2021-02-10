A Federal High Court in Abuja has set aside the order it made on November 4, 2020 freezing accounts linked with some promoters of the #EndSARS protest that took place across the country last year.

Justice Ahmed Mohammed, in a ruling on Wednesday, also ordered all affected banks to “immediately defreeze the affected accounts.’

Justice Mohammed proceeded to strike out the suit marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/1384/2020 filed by the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), and in respect of which the ex-parte order freezing the accounts for 180 days was made on November 4, 2020.

The court’s decision was informed by the withdrawal of all processes filed in relation to the suit by lawyers to all parties.

Details later…