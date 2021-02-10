Blessed Hope Foundation donates to Rivers State Correctional Facility

By Daniels Ekugo

A non-governmental organization, Blessed Hope Foundation founded by Mrs. Titilayo Eboh has visited the Rivers state Correctional Facility in Port Harcourt with a view to assisting the state and federal government in providing for the needs of over 1000 inmates.

Presenting the gift and food items to the prison warders Mrs. Eboh explained that it is the responsibility of every well-meaning Nigerian to look out for the good in others especially at this time when economic activities have been crippled due to the current pandemic.

“When we are in the service of our fellow human beings, we are also in the service of our God” she stated.

The prison wardens expressed delight in the Humanitarian gesture of the Blessed Hope Foundation describing it as an attitude worth emulating.

They also called on all well-meaning Nigerians to assist in one way or the other as the government cannot do everything on its own.

This is the second round of visits to correctional facilities around the country.

Recall that Mrs Titilayo Eboh Mary won the prestigious Topflyer Award of Excellence as The Most Outstanding Philanthropist woman of the year in Abuja based on the outreach of her foundation towards the prisoners, the vulnerable, and orphanage homes in the country.