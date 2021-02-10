By Muhammad Lawal

Governor Atiku Bagudu on Wednesday flagged-off the construction of a housing estate of two-bedroom bungalows at Zauro LGA for indigents and flood victims in Kebbi state.

Bagudu, who was represented by the Chief of Staff, Government House, Alhaji Suleiman Argungu, said the houses would be allocated to low-income earners.

According to him, the flood victims and indigent persons will enjoy a 50 percent discount.

The governor said the construction was part of the sustained efforts of his administration towards improving the living standard of people, especially ordinary citizens to enable them access decent accommodation in the state.

”On completion of the houses, priority will be given to victims of flooding who lost their shelters and other indigent persons at 50 per cent discount of the total cost,” he said.

He directed the developers to ensure timely completion of the project as scheduled, adding that it must also be in accordance with specifications of quality standard.

Meanwhile, Bagudu assured that basic amenities would be provided at the layout, including recreational facilities.

The governor expressed the readiness of his administration to partner with relevant agencies, organisations and development partners to improve the socio-economic development of the state.

NAN