Nicholas Akeh, a 70-year-old man has been arrested by the Benue police command for allegedly raping a five-year-old girl in the state.

Nicholas, said to be an HIV patient was nabbed in Naka, Gwer West Local Government Area of the state.

He was transferred to the Police Headquarters in Makurdi on Tuesday for further investigation.

The 70-year-old confessed to the police that he lured the five-year-old, gave her ‘Garri’ to drink, and then forcefully had carnal knowledge of her.

Nicholas also said he has been living with HIV for 20-years which led to his wife abandoning him. He said, as a result, he raped the minor to satisfy his sexual urge.

DSP Catherine Anene, spokesperson of the command confirmed the report and said the suspect is in police custody and investigation is ongoing.

“ The suspect has been detained at Benue police headquarters while further investigation is ongoing

“He will be charged to court within the week, he said.