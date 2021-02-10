Thirty nine internet fraud suspects, also known as ‘Yahoo-Yahoo Boys’ have been arrested in Ilesha, Osun state and Ago-Iwoye, Ogun state.

This followed raids of the towns by the EFCC operatives from Ibadan on Tuesday.

Ten of the suspects were arrested at Ilesha, while 29 others were arrested in different locations in the university town of Ago-Iwoye.

Those arrested at Ilesha are: Oyesoji Tosin, Olaniyi Emmanuel, Samson Ojo, Sodiq Sunkanmi, Kolawole Abiodun, Oluwole Gbenga, Olajuyigbe Olamide, Oyebanji Olabisi Temitope, Ayoola Oluwafemi, and Oluwatobiloba Gbadamosi .

The suspects arrested at Ago-Iwoye include Emmanuel Lawal, Kareem Olamide, Adekunle Kehinde Salawu, Bella Tijesu, Aderibigbe Adedoyin, Anifowose Hammed, Lateef Adetayo, Busari Oluwatobi, Tobi Adeyemi, Gabriel Obisesan, Oluwole Olasunkanmi and Odetola Samson.

Others are Farouq Dosu, Ayilara Akindeji, Ademola Adedare, Ishola Adeleke, Alex Olasunmade, Idowu Abolaji, Okegbenro Idris, Akinlolu Akintunde, Oshoboke Shashaeniyan, Adeyemi Opeyemi, Oluwatoyin Olutekunbi, Albert Charles, Olawuyi Olanrewaju, Tunde Adekoya, Gbolahan Olalekan, Alade Oluwasegun and Ajanaku Qudus.

The suspects were arrested after series of surveillance based on intelligence on their alleged criminal activities.

Items recovered from them include seven cars, laptop computers, mobile phones, and several documents containing false presences.

In a related development, six suspected internet fraudsters were nabbed from their hideouts in Jos, Plateau State.

They were arrested by a special team of the Tactical Operations Unit of the Abuja Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

The suspects, aged 23 to 33 years, who are believed to be involved romance and other related internet fraud, were arrested in the early hours of Monday, February 8, 2021, following actionable intelligence received by the Commission.

They include, Paul Chukwuemeka Obide ( a.k.a, Don P), Chinaza Obide and Obadare Obayemi.

Others are Emmanuel Adetunji, Ndubuisi Kerian Ozomba and Samuel Chukwuebuka.

Items recovered from them include Lexus RX350 with registration number, RSH-58IML; Honda Accord with registered number, JJN-35AA; six laptop computers; MiFis; Modems; Flash drives; Card readers and exotic mobile phones.

All the 45 suspects have made useful statements and will soon be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.