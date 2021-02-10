By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Kogi State governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, and Chairman APC Sensitization and Mobilization Committee has said that no fewer than 25 million people have shown interest in joining the party.

The Kogi governor revealed this at his polling unit 11 Agassa, Ahachi, Okeneba ward in Okene Local Government Area of the state during the exercise.

Yahaya Bello said President Muhammadu Buhari advised that the party rebuild from bottom-up.

Bello said he has received no fewer than 25 million people that are ready to join the party.

He said also that in line with the president’s advise, he is ready to build the party from bottom-up and make the party the strongest in the country.

“We are charged to mobilise, sensitize, educate all Nigerian citizens those that are in the party and those that are not in the party to join APC, all the youths, women those in other political parties come and join the party.

“It is only in APC that you can realise your dream”, he said.