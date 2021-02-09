By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

Chief Femi Fani-Kayode, a former Minister of Aviation has stated the purpose of his visit with top APC leaders – Governor Yahaya Bello and Governor Mai Mala Buni.

According to him, his purpose for visiting some leaders of the All Progressive Congress (APC) was to discuss the state of the nation, national issues, party politics, and the way forward.

Shortly after his visit was made public, reports of FFK’s intention to return to the APC from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) filled the media.

However, Fani-Kayode has debunked these reports on Twitter, stating that all that was done was bridge-building and finding solutions to the nation’s security issues.

Read his statement below

“Yesterday, I had the honour and privilege of having a very productive and important meeting with the Nat. Chairman of the APC, Gov Mai Buni of Yobe state, and Gov Yahaya Bello of Kogi State. We discussed the state of the nation, national issues, party politics & the way forward.

“These meetings are wide-ranging and ongoing and I am delighted to be involved in them. Despite the obvious benefits and wisdom in this noble initiative, it amazes me that some people should feel that it is wrong for me to sit with other leaders in the country to discuss issues that touch and concern the national cohesion, future, and stability of our country.

”This is a time in which we must set all our differences aside, build bridges and come together as one lest our country drifts into fratricidal butchery and civil war.

“It is right and proper for us to talk and to attempt to join hands across political, religious, and regional lines to save Nigeria.

”I can and will never compromise or jettison my core fundamental principles for any reason and I stand firmly on my honestly held opinion that we need to enthrone equity, justice, and fairness in this country for it to survive. I also believe in restructuring the country and in a vigorous and effective fight against terrorism.

”The fact that I am in talks with leaders from a cross-section of pol. parties, including the ruling party, does not in any way derogate from this and does not mean that I will ever change those views.

”The next few months will be critical in terms of whether or not our country will survive as one and I believe that if we want it to be so, dialogue, building bridges, and collaboration, even with those that you may disagree with on some issues, is vital and inevitable.

”That was the purpose of our meeting. Permit me to add the following for the record. I will always stand for justice and I will never cease to oppose evil.

“Yet the greatest evil that we are confronted with today is the prospect of a second civil war.

“Despite our differences, as leaders and statesmen, we must all sheath our swords and ensure that we never go down that path. May God help our country and may He guide us all.”

