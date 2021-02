By Taiwo Okanlawon

Actor and Wazobia on-air personality Victor Nwaogu popularly known as Nkubi is set to marry his girlfriend.

The Instagram sensation who became popular after featuring Broda Shaggi on his skit took to his Instagram @nkubi_official handle to announce his engagement with his fiance.

He wrote: “It is Official. D NWAOGU’S (MY 4FT LIFE WITH MY WIFE) Make e for no loss. As others dey talk, “I am off the Market”