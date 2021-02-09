By Funmilola Olukomaiya

Multi-award-winning Nollywood actress, filmmaker, director and producer, Toyin Abraham is the latest owner of a Mercedes SUV.

The news was shared by her colleague Nkechi Blessing Sunday on Instagram while congratulating her on her latest acquisition.

She wrote: “Haaaa😳 Worldbest ooooo🙌 this one scatter everywhere oooo💃💃💃 big big Congratulations to my own woman,I mean the one after my heart @toyin_abraham 💃💃💃💃 Hard work they say PAYS💪🏻 WHAT!!!!!”

This announcement by her industry colleague is coming barely 24 hours after Toyin Abraham warned against attributing every woman’s success to her sexual prowess with men.

She said this on Monday, Jan 8, while reacting to claims by rapper Ruggedman, on women in Nollywood making more money and doing better than men because of their sexuality.

In a statement she shared on social media, Abraham politely stated that she and some other Nollywood stars she knows in the industry are making millions from their hard work and not because of any man.

Her statement reads in part: “I read between the lines and saw what Ruggedman implied. It is a little bit sad that many people on social media leeched on it with many derogatory comments about women especially those of us in Nollywood.

It is important that I put this out there that many women make money and make good money legitimately. I know actresses who charge 2 million, 3 million and 5 million in this Nollywood. I get paid in millions of naira for gigs.

As a matter of fact, I just paid for a very good car worth millions of Naira and at the same time I know a lot of men in Nollywood who are doing extraordinarily well and paid in millions.

The fact that most of these men choose not to make noise on social media do not in any way mean that they are second class citizens in this industry.

We need to stop attributing every woman’s success to her sexual prowess with men, women deserve the success they have as much as men without attributing it to their sexuality.”