Porn star, Stormy Daniels claimed sex she had with former President Donald Trump ‘the worst 90 seconds of my life’

Daniels shared the details of what she claims happened while chatting with former Trump fixer, Michael Cohen for his new podcast, which was released on Monday February 8.

Cohen spent time in jail for paying Daniels $130,000 hush money during the 2016 presidential campaign to try and cover up the alleged sex story.

The disgraced lawyer who Trump has branded a liar apologized to Daniels for causing her ‘needless pain’ by arranging the payment.

Trump is alleged to have had sex with Daniels months after Melania gave birth to their son Barron, who is now 14.

News of the alleged fling hit US tabloids shortly after, then re-emerged after Trump ran for office.

The former president – who met Daniels at a celebrity golf tournament a year after he wed third wife Melania – denies her claims of a fling.

But Daniel still insists it happened. Recalling the alleged sexual encounter, Daniels claimed that an almost-naked Trump sat on the edge of a hotel bed waiting for her.

‘I just froze and I didn’t know what to say.” She said in the Podcast which came out Monday night, February 8.

‘He had stripped down to his underwear and was perched on the edge of the bed doing his best yet horrifyingly disturbing impression of Burt Reynolds.’

Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, continued: ‘I went to sidestep and he stood up off the bed and was like “This is your chance.” ‘And I was like “What?” and he was like “You need to show me how bad you want it or do you just want to go back to the trailer park?”

Daniels claims she then had sex with the ex-President.

She admitted the sex was consensual and has spoken about the alleged encounter before, telling an earlier interviewer that sex with Trump was ‘textbook generic.’

