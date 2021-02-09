In line with the Lagos State Government Multimodal Master Plan transport system, with reference to the Red Line rail system, the Yaba Overpass will be closed temporarily from Tuesday 9th, to Tuesday 23rd February, 2021, (3 weeks).

According to a Statement signed by the Commissioner for Transportation, Dr. Frederic Oladeinde, the lane closure was necessary to commence soil testing along Muritala Mohammed Way, Ojuelegba Road (Tejuosho) as part of the Traffic Management Plan to actualize the LRMT Red line phase 1, Oyingbo to Agbado.

Motorists are advised to utilize the main carriageway during the temporary closure.

The Transport Commissioner assured that Traffic Management personnel will be on ground to direct traffic to minimize inconveniences.

The Ministry implores residents of the State, especially motorists that ply these corridors to stay calm and cooperate with the interventions put in place to bring lasting solutions to transportation challenges in the State.