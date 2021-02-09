By Abankula

Nigerian-British prodigy Shola Shoretire is now a Manchester United player.

He signed a pro-contract on Monday, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer by his side.

It was Shoretire’s first professional contract with the club.

And reports last week said the young player rebuffed interests from Paris Saint Germain, Barcelona and others to pledge his future with United.

United said the forward, who has been with the club since the age of nine, is another product of the club’s outstanding Academy system.

Regarded as one of the best attacking midfielders in Europe, the Nigerian prodigy made his UEFA Youth League debut as a 14-year-old.

He also featured in England’s U-16 team.

He is a part of United’s U23s and also starred in the FA Youth Cup.

On Friday, he scored a hat-trick in the Under-23s’ entertaining 6-4 win over Blackburn Rovers.

Shoretire was born in Nigeria on 2 February 2004, but he was raised in Newcastle.

Growing up in Newcastle, he played for esteemed Wallsend Boys Club.

United were quick to recognise his talents, snapping him up before he clocked 10.