The Senate on Tuesday received a request from President Muhammadu Buhari for the confirmation of Mr. Aghughu Arhotomhenla Adolphus as Auditor-General of the Federation.

The request was contained in a letter dated 12th January, 2021, and read on the floor by the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan.

According to President Buhari, the appointment of the nominee was pursuant to section 86(1) of Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended).

In a related development, the President in two separate letters to the Senate, and dated 3rd February, 2021, requested the confirmation of Larry Obinna Collins Chukwu as Commissioner representing South-East, at the Nigerian Law Reform Commission.

Buhari in another letter sought the confirmation of Engr. Wakil Bukar as Commissioner representing Bauchi, Borno and Yobe States, at the Federal Civil Service Commission.

According to him, both requests were made in accordance with the provision of Section 2(2) of the Nigerian Law Reform Commission Act; and Section 154(1) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended).