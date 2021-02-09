Senate President Dr. Ahmad Lawan, on Tuesday decorated two of his security aides who were recently promoted by the Nigeria Police Force.

The aides were decorated by the Senate President who was assisted by the the Chairman, Senate Committee on Police Affairs, Jika Dauda Halliru (APC – Bauchi Central), during a brief ceremony which held in his office at the National Assembly Complex, Abuja.

Also present at the event was the Chief of Staff to the Senate President, Babagana Aji.

The decorated aides are: Umar Saidu Gajo – who was promoted from Superintendent of Police to Chief Superintendent of Police; and Olaniyan Mojeed Abidemi – promoted from Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) to Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP).

While Gajo serves as Aide de Camp (ADC) to Senate President Ahmad Lawan; Abidemi on the other hand is an Escort Commander on his security team.

Mojeed Abidemi, as Commander of the official convoy of the Senate President, recorded a patriotic feat when he saved the lives of five Nigerians involved in an auto crash that occurred along the Onicha-Ugbo-Asaba expressway in February last year.

Lawan, immediately after decorating both aides, congratulated the officers and wished them well in the discharge of their duties.