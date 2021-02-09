By Taiwo Okanlawon

The Osun Government on Tuesday relaxed the 24-hour curfew declared in Irepodun and Orolu Local Government Areas of the state.

The curfew was declared on Sunday following the violence that broke out between Ilobu and Erin-Osun communities in the affected local government areas on Saturday.

The reviewed curfew regime, which takes immediate effect, will now be from 6 pm to 6 am daily, and will subsist until further notice.

According to a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Ismail Omipidan, the review became necessary following the peace meeting held between the Governor and monarchs of the affected towns and another meeting between the monarchs and the State Commissioner for Police, wherein the traditional rulers agreed to a peace accord.

“Following the peace meeting between Governor Adegboyega Oyetola and the traditional rulers of of Erin-Osun and Ilobu towns, and with the return of peace to the affected towns, the governor has approved the relaxation of the 24-hour curfew declared last Sunday to forestall further breakdown of law and order.

“Consequently, the curfew will now run from 6:00 pm to 6:00 am daily, and will subsist till further notice. Security operatives will therefore remain in the two councils to enforce the new curfew directive with a view to further maintaining law and order.

“As we all know, the curfew was never declared to inflict hardship on our people in the first instance, but to protect them and return normalcy to the affected communities.

“The State Government appreciates the monarchs and all the security agencies for their various roles in ensuring that normalcy and peace return to Erin-Osun and Ilobu.

“We commend citizens and residents for their show of understanding and cooperation so far.

“The Governor also enjoins residents and citizens to always channel their grievances to the appropriate authorities and resist the temptation of taking law into their own hands”, the statement added.