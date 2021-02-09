By Chijioke Okoronkwo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo will on Tuesday in his hometown, Ikenne, Ogun State, participate in the membership revalidation exercise of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Osinbajo’s spokesman, Laolu Akande, disclosed this in a media advisory issued in Abuja.

The vice president will be received by Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun and other party functionaries and members in the state.

President Muhammadu Buhari also recently in Daura, Katsina State revalidated his APC membership status.

NAN