Nabila Fash, the wife of Oritsefemi, on Monday, revealed that the singer got intimate with another woman in their home while she was away at work.

The revelation came weeks after she forgave him and moved back into their home after he apologized publicly for an offense he didn’t state and asked her to come back home.

However, Oritsefemi’s former manager, The Lady Kara has also taken sides with his wife.

Kara claimed she agreed to manage Oritsefemi only because his wife Nabila begged her.

She claimed she spent her money to fund the singer’s tour and did not get a penny back.

She added that she knows that Nabila must gone through much pain for her to bring her personal business to the public.

She wrote: “I tend to keep quiet in the media… but this time I need to say this publicly for the record. I know where my loyalties lie. @nabila.fash …keep your head up.

“You were the one who begged me to manage him and I did a lot just for you. I spent my money to help fund his tours and did not get a penny paid back or any form of compensation.

“He left me stranded in Europe but thank God I have decent friends in this life globally… I just let that slide because I know how to earn from my other businesses that pay me.

“I kept all the memories and a lot of ugliness quiet from those times not just to protect his career and very diminished brand but to also protect you and your marriage.

“I almost physically fought people and even almost fought him to get him to behave… hmm… and despite everything, I am glad you know I stayed true to our friendship even when we didn’t speak.

“I was quiet because I did not want to be the one to cause problems between both of you. A marriage is sacred to me. Pray and focus on the blessings coming your way.

“No one can know your pain or heal you better than God. I am glad we spoke… it is not easy to be married to someone so … er… disrespectful …to not just himself but to God.

“I respected you with my silence … I did my best and it took 3 years for God to open these cans of worms. I now feel free to say this in public.

“I know the agony that drove you to make those posts on Instagram. I don’t expect anyone else to. Keep your pain contained. I sympathize with you. I am here for you. It is time to heal … whatever you decide, make God your center.”

Nabila also reacted to Kara’s post.