Ossy Prestige, the lawmaker representing Aba North/South Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, has passed away at age 56.

He breathed his last on Monday after a protracted illness.

House spokesperson, Benjamin Kalu, who confirmed Prestige’s death, said, “He has been confirmed dead by a family member.

“The house will resume and adjourn plenary as our tradition permits for the next day.”

The late Mr Prestige is the third member of the House that has passed on in the ninth assembly

The two others who passed on before him are Jaafaru Illiyasu and Mohammed Faggen-Gawo.