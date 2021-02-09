By Ayorinde Oluokun/Abuja

Nigerian Army has appointed Brigadier General Mohammed M. Yerima as its new spokesperson.

Before his new appointment, Brigadier Yerima was Deputy Director Reserve Defence Headquarters

He will take over from Brigadier General Sagir Musa who had served as Army Spokesperson in the past two years.

The new Army spokesperson is a member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and African Public Relations Association (APRA),

He is graduate of political science from Ahmadu Bello University and was commissioned into the Army in October 1989.

Brigadier Yerima had served in various military formations.

He was ADC to Commander TRADOC, Major General Ishola William between 1990-1993, Public Relations Officer NAOWA in the Office of Chief of Army Staff 1994, Spokesperson 81 Division of the Nigerian Army 1995-1996, PRO Nigerian Defence Academy 1996-2000 and Military Spokesperson United Nation Mission in Sierra Leone 2000-2002.

He also served as public relations officers in many military formations since his return to Nigeria.

The new Army spokesperson is a Fellow of West Africa Society for Administration and Communication and a former Chairman of Media and Information Committee on Emergency Management (MICEM).

He was a participant at Senior Strategic media operation programme at Reach Cambridge and at Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre, Ghana.

He also attended Senior Leadership Course at the Sheringham United Kingdom and undertook a US-Embassy funded Media tour of Africom in Stuttgart Germany.