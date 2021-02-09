Dr Isa Pantami, Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, on Tuesday, commended Airtel Nigeria, a telecommunications service provider, for compliance with ongoing National Identity Number (NIN) verification and enrollment exercise.

Airtel, in a statement in Lagos, said the minister lauded its effort during a visit to one of the company’s enrollment centres in Abuja.

It said that Pantami led a delegation of government officials including Mr Aliyu Aziz, Director-General, National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) and Prof. Umar Danbatta, Executive Vice Chairman, Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), to the Airtel showroom.

The showroom is situated at Adetokunbo Ademola Crescent, Wuse 2, Abuja.

The telco said that the minister expressed satisfaction with the company’s compliance to the ongoing exercise, commending it for partnering the government.

According to the statement, the minister also lauded the telco for taking definitive steps in ensuring a smooth NIN verification and enrolment process.

It said that the minister was received by Airtel Nigeria’s Regional Operations Director, North West, Mr ThankGod Otorkpa, and its General Manager, Government Relations, Mr Kehinde Sanusi.

“Airtel became one of the first telcos to partner the government in expanding the NIN registration footprints following its announcement of enrolment centres across Lagos and Abuja,” the statement said.

The Chief Executive Officer, Airtel Nigeria, Mr Segun Ogunsanya said: “Airtel is always seeking opportunities to partner the Nigerian government on initiatives that will make life easier for Nigerians.

“Hence the collaboration with the NIMC to register citizens in the ongoing exercise.

“Customers are advised to visit any of the centres nearest to them to complete their verification and enrollment exercise.”

Ogunsanya said that those without NIN could fulfil the requirement at any certified NIMC enrolment centre.

He added that those who already had should send their NINs to Airtel via USSD, SMS or through the Airtel Self Care app or website to update their SIM registration details.