A bloody clash looms on Saturday, February 13, as another team of youths announced plans to organise a counter-protest at the Lekki tollgate.

The counter-protest was announced yesterday, shortly after some youths who rejected the reopening of the Lekki toll gate, launched a campaign called #OccupyLekkiTollGate.

The poster of counter-rally shared on social media showed that it is holding at the same venue and time as the one planned by the #OccupyLekkiTollGate protesters.

The counter-rally is trending on Twitter as #DefendLagos and #DemNoBornYourPapaWell.

The #OccupyLekkiTollGate protesters are claiming that justice must be served to youths allegedly killed by soldiers during the #EndSars protest.

But #DefendLagos team insisted that Lagos State witnessed the destruction of public and private properties during the #EndSARS protest, therefore further protest that will lead to destruction will not be tolerated.

“Let us protect what the destroyers left behind while we rebuild Lagos. Join the ‘defend Lagos’ rally at the Lekki toll plaza,” a message on the poster read with pictures of destructed buildings and other facilities during the violence that followed the #EndSARS protest in the state.

One of the promoters of the #DefendLagos protest, Olusoga Owoeye @olusogaowoeye said, “Show your love for our Lagos. Get your friends and your neighbors to be there. Join the DefendLagos Rally at the Lekki toll plaza on the 13th of February. We will not cede our city to criminals and insurrectionists. Lagos is our pride.”

Another promoter, @salamhunters, said, “We will defend and protect our Lagos from looters and arsonists.”

“We say no to all retard and opportunists planning evil towards Lagos,” @Adetade6 added.

@Kazeem_AS lamented that he is yet to recover from the damages caused by the last protest.

“I must be there to defend Lagos. I was born in Lagos. Even though I am from Ondo State, I lived all my life in Lagos. I will never allow any miscreants to destroy Lagos again, never will it happen,” Olumide Akin @holumyne said.

Iyalaya @lollylarry1 noted, “No one has the monopoly of madness. The destruction of Lagos by the foolish lots is enough. This time we are going to #DefendLagos and #DemNoBornYourPapaWell to do anyhow.”

However, some tweeps expressed fear that the protests may result in a bloody clash at the Lekki tollgate, urging the state government and security agencies to step in.

One of them, @AjayiWizeman, said “I am sure the #DefendLagos people will not come on Saturday and be civil. They will be dressed in the police, soldiers, and DSS uniforms alongside thugs. Dem no fit face thousands who will #OccuppyLekkiTollGate Na we set the date and time!”

@sageugo added, “This is the plot, they’ll pay some Twitter influencers to trend #DefendLagos from now till 13th February, then on the D-day, they’ll unleash the same hoodlums they used to destroy Lagos during the #ENDSARS protest for a bloody clash with the #OccuppyLekkiTollGate protesters.”

Koiki Olaseni said, “Eventually, the Police will ban all forms of protest to guarantee peace.”

@drjollyseg noted that “@jidesanwoolu this is the time to be proactive! If care is not taken, there will be bloodshed and needless deaths following a possible clash between the two groups. Don’t overrule a possible hijack by hoodlums again.”