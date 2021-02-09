By Olajide Idowu

Osun Police Command on Tuesday confirmed the release of three Chinese miners kidnapped at Akere Village near Ifewara in Atakumosa West Local Government Area of the state.

The spokesperson for the state police command, SP Yemisi Opalola said that the miners were released on Sunday.

Opalola said that the abductors set them free when they realized that the police were closing in on them.

She said that no arrest had been made in connection with the incident.

The three miners were abducted on Feb. 1.

NAN