Some young men, suspected to be internet fraudsters known as ‘Yahoo boys’ stormed Ilesha/Osogbo road, Osun State, on Tuesday morning to protest incessant arrest by Economic Financial Crime Commission (EFCC).

The suspected fraudsters went on a rampage by making bonfires on the major road and blocked the Oke Omiru end of Osogbo-Ilesha Way.

The protest action rendered motorists using the road to be stranded as no vehicle was allowed to pass.

The spokesperson of Nigeria Civil Defence Corps, Osun Command, Daniel Adigun confirmed the protest.

He said: “From reports made available to us, EFCC raided some suspected internet fraudsters in the area last night and the protest, we are told, is organised by some of them.”