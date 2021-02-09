By Abankula

President Buhari’s aide Sabiu Tunde Yusuf, has debunked reports that he has been appointed an assistant director at the National Intelligence Agency(NIA).

“It is not true. It is not true at all”, he swore to P.M.News on phone.

Yusuf said he got to know about the fake news today when people began to congratulate him for a new job.

For a while, he did not know what informed the flood of congratulations.

“How could I have been appointed into NIA, an institution that works under cover?”, he said.

Yusuf said people writing the story need to be educated about what the NIA does and what it stands for.

In his view, he suspected that forces within the agency, who are not happy with the current Director-general, Abubakar Ahmed Rufai may be behind the fake news.

On Monday, an online newspaper, Peoples Gazette reported that Yusuf has been surreptitiously appointed by Buhari into NIA.

“Sabiu “Tunde” Yusuf, a nephew and domestic but influential aide to Mr. Buhari, was recently admitted as an assistant director at the nation’s external intelligence outfit, the Gazette understands based on information first volunteered by two presidency officials before additional corroboration from an NIA chief.

“Mr. Buhari inserted Mr. Yusuf into the NIA even as he lacked requisite field and administrative experience to handle the rigours of the crucial intelligence top job.

“Mr. Buhari has declined to make the appointment public to avoid yet another round of public clamour over his bias for northern supremacy in public service. But officials familiar with it have now informed the Gazette and excoriated the president for being unable to recognise the benefits of inclusive national patronage”.

Sabiu Yusuf said the truth will ‘come out’, one day.