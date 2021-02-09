The House of Representatives has halted all legislative agenda to mourn one them, Ossy Prestige who passed away, on Monday at a hospital in Germany.

Prior to his death, Prestige represented Aba North/South Federal Constituency of Abia State.

Announcing his death on the floor of the House, the Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila described the late lawmaker as a fighter that will be missed in the House.

He announced that the House will not read the Letter from the President on the nominated service chiefs.

Speaking on Mr Prestige, Gbajabiamila disclosed that “Prestige had been sick for a while, since the summer of last year. He was in a hospital in the UK, I went there to see him before he was later transferred to Germany.

“When I visited him in the UK, he narrated how he travelled to the UK, what happened during the flight, it was pathetic.”

The House will also be announcing a new COVID-19 guideline.