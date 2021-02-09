By Taiwo Okanlawon

Governor Mallam Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna has revalidated his membership of the All Progressive Congress, APC today.

The governor revalidated his membership at his polling unit in Ungwan Sarki, Kaduna State.

Malam Nasir @elrufai has revalidated his membership of the APC at his polling unit in Ungwan Sarki, Kaduna pic.twitter.com/z7wxSXsUTZ — Governor Kaduna (@GovKaduna) February 9, 2021

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo today was also in his hometown, Ikenne, Ogun State, to participate in the membership revalidation exercise of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Osinbajo’s spokesman, Laolu Akande, disclosed this in a media advisory issued in Abuja.

The vice president was received by Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun and other party functionaries and members in the state.

President Muhammadu Buhari also recently in Daura, Katsina State revalidated his APC membership status.