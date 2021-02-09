Ecobank Nigeria says its customers are now able to transfer funds by email, SMS and Whatsapp – new features available on the Bank’s Mobile App.

Speaking, Olukorede Demola-Adenyi, Head, Consumer Banking Ecobank Nigeria said that this is part of the bank’s innovation in digital banking, enabling customers perform their transactions conveniently.

She also spoke on the simplified and more appealing interface of the Mobile App, making it easier and convenient for people to transfer funds from their accounts with the App.

“This opportunity couldn’t have come at a better time when many people are self-isolating and keeping social distance due to the COVID-19. We have the responsibility as a bank to continue to innovate for the benefits of our teeming customers.

“We encourage our customers and others to utilize this new addition to our digital self-service solutions. With this feature, a customer can transfer up to N50,000 without the beneficiary’s account number. The transfer can be initiated without the beneficiary providing an account number or deciding on which account to receive the funds into. For us as a bank, this is super convenient for money transfer.”

Mrs Demola- Adeniyi further said, the process is simple and beneficiary can redeem the money sent in 3 simple steps; Receive the web link sent to his mobile number as SMS or WhatsApp message, click on the link to select bank and enter the account number, then, submit the request and senders account is immediately debited.

“The beneficiary account irrespective of the bank receives the credit instantly. The process is secure, convenient and funds are in local currency and do not leave the senders account until the beneficiary initiates the redemption into the destination account,” she said.

She called on those who are yet to download the Ecobank Mobile app to do so without delay because of the attendant benefits.

“The Ecobank Mobile app allows you to enjoy our banking services instantly and conveniently on your mobile device. The app provides you with an easy channel to manage your account and perform financial transactions in a simple and secured manner. The app gives you access to affordable banking services and more, wherever you are, on your mobile 24/7 , 365 days a year.”