By Kazeem Ugbodaga

The Coalition Against COVID-19 (CACOVID) has disowned BUA’s purported plan to purchase one million COVID-19 vaccines singlehandedly for Nigeria.

BUA was quoted on Monday that it has paid for 1 million doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines for Nigeria through the AFREXIM Vaccine programme in partnership with CACOVID.

Speaking on this development, Philanthropist and Founder of BUA, Abdul Samad Rabiu thanked the President of the Afrexim Bank, Dr. Benedict Oramah for making the purchase possible and the Nigerian Central Bank Governor, Godwin Emefiele, for coordinating the process through the CACOVID Private Sector partnership.

But CACOVID in a statement said it was dismayed to learn of reports on social media alleging that BUA is singlehandedly purchasing 1 million Covid-19 vaccine doses for Nigeria.

“Alhaji Abdulsamad must have been misquoted because these claims are not factual as CACOVID operates on a collegiate fund contribution model. There is no agreement between BUA, CACOVID and Afreximbank.

“During the CACOVID weekly call of February 8th, Governor Emefiele, relayed to the larger group a call that he held with Alhaji Aliko Dangote and Herbert Wigwe with Afreximbank President, Benedict Oramah on Sunday Feb 7th. President Oramah briefed the 3 CACOVID leaders on the $2 billion facility the Bank has set up with the African Union Vaccine taskforce to purchase vaccines for the African Continent.

“The allocation for Nigeria has been capped at 42 million doses. President Oramah explained that 1 million doses were ready for shipment to Nigeria in the next 2 weeks if a down payment was made by today, February 8th,” it explained.

CACOVID added that at Monday’s meeting, its leadership agreed to contribute $100 million to procure vaccines for Nigeria, sating that these 1 million doses from Afreximbank worth $3.45 million, being the very first tranche.

“CACOVID will purchase vaccines through other credible and subsidized mechanisms such as COVAX. The vaccines will be delivered to Nigeria and distributed through the National Primary Healthcare Development Agency (NPHCDA).

“CACOVID would like the Nigerian public to understand that vaccine purchase is only possible through the Federal Government of Nigeria, and that no individual or company can purchase vaccines directly from any legitimate and recognized manufacturer,” it stated.