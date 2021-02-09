By Harrison Iyoha

In a post-covid era where live entertainment is bouncing back after the unending months of a global lockdown, strictly online interaction and restrictions on large gatherings; it is time to rejuvenate and rediscover yourself in a showcase of African and Caribbean music, art and culture with the first edition of The Native Festival in Cancun, Mexico from the 2nd to the 6th September 2021.

The Native Festival will take over the Moon Palace Resort, turning the state-of-the-art complex into an all-inclusive festival site anchored in native black music – Afrobeats, Dancehall, Reggae and Reggaeton with themed parties, dance, visual arts, fashion, cross-continental cuisine and more to create the ultimate immersive experience for its visitors to rediscover, rejuvenate and repurpose themselves.

Over the course of four days, the first line-up of artistes billed to perform include Nigeria’s Afrofusion pioneer, Burna Boy, YBNL singer, Fireboy DML, Jamaican Reggae singer, Dexta Daps, Haitian musical artiste, RoodyRoodboy, Dancehall and Soca artiste, Mr Killa, Tanzanian crooners, Diamond Platnumz and Nandy. Others are Ghana’s King Promise, Trinidadian soca artiste, Olatunji and Jamaican recording artiste, Spice.

This one-of-a-kind experience will have attendees and lovers of lifestyle, music and art access the most culturally diverse combination of experiences and more, at this dream destination, where a picturesque setting brimming with pristine beaches, huge open-air swimming pools, stunning themed parties, different levels of guest accommodation within the resort will host audiences all over the world to an exciting new level of conviviality.