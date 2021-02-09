Michael Adeshina

The Director-General of the Progressives Governors Forum, Dr. Salihu Lukman, said President Muhammadu Buhari will not accept the admission of former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, into All Progressives Congress.

Lukman state this while reacting to the circulation of pictures of a meeting between the APC National Chairman, Governor Mai Mala Buni; Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello; and Fani-Kayode amidst speculations that the Peoples Democratic Party chieftain was being encouraged to join the APC.

Lukman described the speculations as disturbing, adding that such consideration will be stretching the trust of APC members beyond acceptable limits.

The PGF DG made his position known in a statement titled, ‘APC: Reminder about Our Values,’ released to newsmen in Abuja, on Tuesday.

Lukman said, “The speculation is that Mr. Fani-Kayode is on his way to joining the APC. The verdict in most media platforms is quite disturbing, but justifiably so if the news about Mr. Fani-Kayode joining the APC is true.

“That our leaders will be meeting with Mr. Fani-Kayode in such a compromising way, suggesting that he may be on his way to joining our party, clearly indicates that either those of us saddled with the responsibility of advising them have failed or we have been completely cut off.

“How can a person who just few days, if not few hours, ago wrote to one of our leaders and derogatorily and condescendingly condemned his political prospects of emerging as the Presidential candidate of our party, be given such a high-level reception?

“Assuming the open letter to our National Leader, which is all over our media at the time of such reception, wasn’t offensive, what of the open letter he wrote to President Muhammadu Buhari last year?

“Besides the open letters, what abusive language has he not used against our party and our leaders? Most of these are unprintable.

“Most Nigerians, both APC members and non-APC members would appear to be in agreement that any association between APC and its leadership with Mr. Fani-Kayode is indicative of problem of values.

“Without being academic in any way, the issue of values is basically about the qualities of people and the vision they hold.

“What kind of people are we aspiring to attract into our party? Do we want to reduce our party into one in which everybody is welcome?

“Can we for instance in any way or form contemplate having an Nnamdi Kanu or Abubakar Shekau as a member?

“If that were to be the case, why don’t we just have INEC register IPOB and Boko Haram as political parties and allow them to field candidates for elections?

“At this rate, one day, Nigerians will just wake and see some of our leaders presenting Mr. Fani-Kayode to President Buhari as a new member of our party.

“Although we can confidently argue that President Buhari will not approve such deranged possibility, it is important to caution that such consideration will be stretching the trust of party members beyond acceptable limits.”

The PGF is the umbrella body of all governors elected on the platform of the APC.