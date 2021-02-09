President Muhammadu on Tuesday urged the Senate to confirm the immediate past Service Chiefs for appointment as non-career ambassadors.

Senate President Ahmad Lawan read Buhari’s letters of request on the floor at plenary.

The ex-Service Chiefs to be confirmed as envoys include: General Abayomi Olonisakin (rtd), Lt. General Tukur Buratai (rtd), Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (rtd), Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar (rtd), and Air Vice Marshal Mohammed Usman (rtd).

Details shortly…