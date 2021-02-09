By Abankula

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced 643 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, the second successive day that daily cases fell below 1,000.

After reporting 1624 cases on 5 February, 1588 on the 6th, daily infection counts nosedived to 506 on Sunday, the second lowest figure this year, after the 576 posted on 2 January.

The total number of infected people in the country now stands at 140,391.

In a sign that Lagos, the epicentre of the virus, may be yielding its status to the hinterland, fewer cases have also been reported.

In contrast to the 535 cases logged on 5 and 6 February, Lagos reported just 22 cases on 7 February and 86 on Monday.

Oyo upstaged Lagos on Monday in the daily statistics with 88 cases.

On 7 February, the 90 cases posted by Ondo were four times more than the 22 reported by Lagos.

NCDC announced additional six COVID-19 related deaths on Monday, taking the death toll to 1673.

Kano and Oyo reported two new deaths, while Lagos and Edo reported one death each.

Data released by NCDC also showed that 1,110 people were discharged from isolation centres across the country on Monday.

“Our discharges today include 744 community recoveries in Lagos State, 100 in Rivers, 78 in Plateau, 72 in Kaduna State and two in Benue, all managed in line with guidelines,” NCDC said.

As the cumulative infections rose to 140,391, recoveries also rose to 114,635, leaving 24,083 active cases.

According to the NCDC, the country has so far tested 1,398,630 people since the first confirmed case of COVID-19 was recorded on Feb. 27, 2020.

Improvement in therapeutic strategy may also seem to be yielding fruit with case fatality rate now at 1.2 per cent.

Here is a breakdown of cases reported on Monday:

643 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria;

Oyo-88

Lagos-86

Rivers-55

Edo-54

Akwa Ibom-53

Adamawa-52

Plateau-45

Kaduna-41

FCT-34

Kwara-27

Benue-20

Kano-19

Delta-18

Nasarawa-16

Niger-15

Bayelsa-11

Borno-5

Bauchi-2

Sokoto-2

140,391 confirmed

114,635 discharged

1,673 deaths