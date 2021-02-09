A truck loaded with no fewer than 80 men suspected to be Fulani herdsmen has been intercepted by officers of Oyo State Security Network Agency known as Amotekun at the Iwo Road area of Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

The men, who were loaded in a truck were reportedly stopped by the Amotekun corps were heading to Lagos and Ogun States.

It was also gathered that there were about 25 motorcycles in the truck which also had cows during searching

The search was said to have attracted residents who trooped to the scene, but to avoid crisis, the security agents were said to have led the truck and its occupants to the police station at Testing Ground area in Iwo Road.

They were said to have been handed over to the police at the station for further interrogation and search.

The Commandant of Amotekun in Oyo State, Col. Olayinka Olayanju (retd.), also confirmed the incident.