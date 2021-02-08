A Lagos State Special Offences Court in Ikeja has sentenced Afolabi Samuel, a pastor of the Living Faith Church, aka Winners’ Chapel, to three years in prison, for stealing $90,000 and N4.5m which belongs to the registered trustees of the church.

Samuel who the church’s treasurer, was arraigned on two counts of conspiracy and stealing before Justice Mojisola Dada, by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The pastor and one Blessing Kolawole, an employee of the Covenant University, who is currently at large, allegedly conspired to steal the money and used it for personal purposes.

The EFCC said Samuel connived with Kolawole and others, to take advantage of their position to commit the crime.

Justice Dada found Samuel guilty of the charges.

Counsel for the convict, Rotimi Ogunwuyi, admitted his client’s action did not only embarrass him but also his family and pleaded with the court to temper justice with mercy.

The counsel’s allocutus made the judge grant Samuel an option of fine of N1m and ordered him to refund the sum of $90,000 and N2,358,000 to the church.