By Jethro Ibileke/Benin

Political office holders have been warned to always work to improve the living standard of the electorate, because there is always a day of reckoning and pay back time.

Emeritus Professor of Sociology and Anthropology, University of Benin (UNIBEN), Kingsley Omoyibo, stated this on Saturday in Benin, at a grand reception in honour of a former Commissioner for Communication and Orientation in the state, Mr. Efe Stewart.

Omoyibo, who delivered a keynote address titled, “The need for productive service delivery as a political office holder,” at the event, tasked politicians to work hard to build capacity and provide infrastructure, particularly affordable healthcare for the electorate in order not to live in perpetual fear after their tenure in office.

“Political office holders should realize that there is a day of reckoning. The desirable choice is yours and it is real,” he stressed.

Speaking earlier, the Chairman of the PDP, in Egor local government area Chief Ekundayo Idehen, described Mr. Stewart as a man of strong character, integrity, determination and a true son of the soil who helped to promote unity in the party.

Speaking in the same vein, leader of the PDP in the area, Mr. Nosa Adams, commended the former Commissioner for ensuring that Obaseki’s votes count and also for defending his votes from the 10 wards to the collation centre in the local government during the odd hours.

“He (Stewart) helped to enhance the growth we were expecting in Egor local government area. The feat that we have achieved in the area, he contributed immensely, hence, we resolved to honour him,” he said.

In a remark, the former commissioner, Stewart, described Governor Godwin Obaseki a special gift to Edo people, who has changed the narrative of democracy in the state.

He was presented with an award of honor for promoting democratic values.

Stewart who thanked the governor for making it possible for him to serve in the previous cabinet, dedicated his award to the governor.