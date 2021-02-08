Agency Report

A member of the U.S. House of Representatives, Ron Wright (R-Texas) has died of COVID-19, the first congressman to die from the virus.

He died on Sunday after testing positive for COVID-19 late last month.

“Congressman Ron Wright passed away peacefully at the age of 67 on Feb. 7, 2021,” Wright’s campaign said in a statement on Monday.

“His wife Susan was by his side and he is now in the presence of their Lord and Saviour.”

Wright, 67, previously battled lung cancer after being diagnosed in 2018.

“I am experiencing minor symptoms, but overall, I feel okay and will continue working for the people of #TX6 from home this week,” Wright tweeted on Jan. 21.

Rep.-elect Luke Letlow (R-La.), 41, died of the disease in late December, days before he was set to be sworn in.

Wright was re-elected to his seat in November 2020.