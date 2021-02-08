By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode has described Yoruba activist, Sunday Igboho as a freedom fighter.

Igboho had said that “I am not afraid of anything or anyone but God. God is the owner & controller of every soul. It is only God who can kill me. No human being can kill me so I cannot be afraid of any mortal.”

Igboho also revealed that his children and wife wanted him to quit his quest to liberate the South-West from killer herdsmen.

“My children challenge and persuade me to quit every day. They wave the caution sign to me every time. My wife is also very worried about the cause that I fight but I have to do this for the liberation of my people, anyway.

“But I am equally worried for my people who are being dehumanised and oppressed in their own territory for no just reason. Those who should address the issue just fold their arms and watch because they are compromised. This struggle is for the good of all so that when I am gone they would not live in subjection,” he said.

Igboho’s house was razed a few days after he asked herdsmen in the Ibarapa Local Government Area of Oyo State to leave within seven days.

“Those involved in the razing of my house are those who have ulterior motives and who are opposed to the cause that I am fighting. They tried hard to attack me in order to get me depressed. For me, I am not deterred. As for the hoodlums, what I can say is that I have handed them over to God,” Igboho stated.

Reacting to Igboho’s bravery, Fani-Kayode said the activist is a man after his heart.

He said Igboho is not just a mere activist, but a freedom fighter.

“A man after my heart! He is not a mere activist: he is a freedom fighter,” he tweeted.