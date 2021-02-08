Nabeel Ahmad has always had a passion for entrepreneurship. From as early as when he was in high school, he looked up to and was inspired by people like Bill Gates and Mark Zuckerberg.

The fact that they started companies at such a young age, became billionaires, and ending up changing the world, was really inspiring for Nabeel.

Nabeel was born and raised in Pakistan.

To kickstart his entrepreneurship journey, he dropped out of college in the United States, following in the footsteps of his favourite entrepreneurs.

Nabeel realized college wasn’t built for an individual like him.

He said that college curriculums are too outdated, and the system is just too slow, and cannot keep up with modern technological progress.

He couldn’t stand to waste 4 years in a system that he knew is almost obsolete, so he dropped out.

He told us that it was a very easy decision for him.

From the age of 19, Nabeel started experimenting in various types of industries.

Even though he faced tremendous hardships and obstacles, Nabeel never gave up and persisted through the hard times.

Nabeel seemed to have a keen eye towards how the marketing and PR industry worked, from their guesswork model to the way clients were dealt with, he had strong objections to their norms.

“I felt most of the PR firms out there charge thousands of dollars in monthly retainers with no guarantee of results,” Nabeel said.

“They mainly relied on pitching and guesswork, which in my opinion, doesn’t always lead to results,” he added.

Hence, this was when Nabeel saw room for disruption in the PR industry.

He believed the traditional guesswork model to be highly inefficient and outdated. Nabeel wanted to change how the PR industry extensively used this model.

Nabeel said, “I believe knowing the right people, basically the decision-makers and positioning of a story are the two main components to PR,” and, “after having spent months in the media industry, I had mastered both these components successfully.”

Nabeel had managed to build strong editorial connections by being a columnist at many renowned media publications, which in return, provided his clients with broader and more secured coverage.

Using his editorial connections as leverage for his very own PR model, he was able to completely bypass the traditional model that most PR firms used, and as Nabeel said, “this became the foundation for Mogul Press.”

Today, Mogul Press is one of the fastest-growing PR firms in the PR industry, a 7-figure company.

Nabeel is now aiming to scale Mogul Press to 8-figures in 2021.

“The goal for Mogul Press is simple. We want to continue disrupting the PR industry, and help people tell their stories through the media,” Nabeel said.

Mogul Press is just one of the many successful companies Nabeel started. Skyray Media Group is one of his other business ventures that has been making rounds in the digital media industry.

Skyray Media Group is a leading media and entertainment company that creates and distributes premium and popular content from a diverse array of talented storytellers and journalists to global audiences.

It further owns more than 100 social media properties across Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok.

Nabeel Ahmad is also the founder of Insurance Noon, a publication that is gaining a lot of popularity in the insurance industry.

Through Insurance Noon, he plans to build one of the biggest portals for everything related to Insurance.

One of the other notable publications owned by Skyray Media Group is The Hustler’s Digest, which was first introduced in 2019.

This is an online magazine for global entrepreneurs, technologists, marketers, and small business owners.

It has managed to garner thousands of visitors each month, making it one of the most influential publications in the business industry.

All of these companies are owned by Nabeel’s parent company, Skyray Ventures, whose founder and CEO is Nabeel himself.

Nabeel Ahmad seems to be a genius when it comes to finding the right type of business to venture into at the right time.

At the young age of 23, he stands tall as the proud owner of a million-dollar business, and he has no plans of slowing down anytime soon.