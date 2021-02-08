The Lagos State Governor Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has approved the appointment of Engr. Olufunsho Elulade as the General Manager Lagos State Materials Testing Laboratory with immediate effect.

According to a letter signed by the Head of Service, Mr. Hakeem Muri-Okunola, Elulade’s appointment is in cognizance of his integrity, selfless service and record of impressive performance.

Prior to his appointment, Engr. Elulade was the General Manager and Chief Executive Officer Lagos State Infrastructure Maintenance and Regulatory Agency (LASIMRA).

With over 30 years of Civil Engineering and Project Management expertise, Engr. Eluladee holds Higher National Diploma in Civil Engineering (Structural Option) at The Polytechnic Ibadan, B.Eng (Hon) Civil Engineering with Project Management and MSc Project Management at Greenwich University in London, respectively.

He has a strong technical and managerial background with senior-level experience and cross-sector exposure. He specialized in Civil Engineering, Project Management, Traffic Engineering, Highways and Transportation, Risk Management and Maritime Structures.

He began his career in Nigeria in 1988 and continued in London with different engineering firms like Mouchel-Parkman, Steward to Transport for London TfL from year 2000 – 2005. The firm was responsible for advising the Mayor of London on highways and sustainable transportation initiatives in London, Robert West Consulting Limited, WSP Group, Term Consultant to Royal Borough of Westminster to mention, but few.

He continued his career back in Nigeria on the invitation of Mr Babatunde Raji Fashola SAN in year 2007 as a Deputy Director and Technical Advisor in Traffic Management at Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority LAMATA, a World Bank-Assisted Project for Lagos State Government.

He was part of the team that built the first Bus Rapid Transit BRT project and led the Traffic System Management TSM team that provided traffic solutions to 47 junctions’ gridlocks in Lagos metropolis. As a result of his diligence, in 2013 he was promoted a substantive Director of Roads and Traffic Management.

He was responsible for various roads resurfacing and reconstruction within the State. For instance, in 2009 he was responsible for the resurfacing of Ikorodu Road service lanes from Mile 12 to Jibowu underbridge and back to Mile 12, reconstruction of Bishop Aboyade Cole Street and Akin Adesola street in Victoria Island, construction of Wempco Road underground drainage, reconstruction of Wempco Road Ogba, Ajelogo Market Street, reconstruction in Mile 12, Iju Road reconstruction Agege, et cetera.

Engr Olufunsho Elulade has to his credit many awards, honours with both national and international professional development that includes the following: ​Wharton University Executive Education USA – The Strategic Decision-

​Making Mindset; The FUQUA School of Business USA – Duke University Leadership programme; Lagos Business School Nigeria– Various Leadership programmes; ​University of Birmingham UK – Senior Road Management programme; Sandton Convention Centre, South Africa – Africa Roads Seminar etc

He is a member of Nigeria Society of Engineers and United Kingdom Chartered Institution of Highways and Transportation. He loves sporting activities, music and enjoys researching.