By Ifeanyi Olannye/Asaba

Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta on Monday swore in two new Special Advisers, Dr Augustine Obidi and Chief Ebikeme Clark.

The governor, who performed the function at the Government House, Asaba, said that his administration would achieve its set goals before the end of his tenure.

He said that his government would continue to give responsibilities and portfolios to people with experience in governance for the attainment of a “Stronger Delta” as conceived.

Okowa said he had known the two new appointees as grassroots politicians with considerable experience in governance and a lot was expected from them in the development of the state.

According to the governor, Obidi and Clark have worked very closely with the government and are both grassroots politicians, having contested and won elections to the local government council in the past.

“At this point in time, we are looking for men to enrich the course of governance and I believe that they have their contributions to make in the improvement of governance in Delta State.

“We are about closing in on the second year of the second tenure of our administration, and definitely, we require a lot of efforts and a lot of contributions in order to be able to achieve the things we set out to achieve.

“It is on this note that we thought it necessary to approve these appointments with stronger portfolios to those who have been working with the government, and I do hope that this will help to energise you to stay more committed in the contributions to government.

“I also urge you to face your appointments with hard work and dedication and I hope that the zeal I noticed in you will be far better with this appointment.

“It is my prayer that the confidence reposed in both of you will not be lost in the course of time”.

Responding on behalf of the advisers, Obidi thanked the governor for considering them worthy to be part of the “Stronger Delta” team.

He said that they identified with the governor’s vision for a greater Delta and pledged to partner the SMART Team to enhance governance in the state.