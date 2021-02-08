Some Nigerian youths have threatened to hold a fresh protest over the decision of the Lagos Judicial Panel to return the Lekki tollgate to its owners (LCC).

The Lagos State Judicial Panel of Inquiry probing the alleged killing of #EndSARS protesters by soldiers at the Lekki tollgate had, on Saturday, approved the reopening of the tollgate.

The decision was taken by the chairman of the panel, retired Justice Doris Okuwobi, and four other members of the panel.

The chairman was backed by Segun Awosanya (popularly known as Segalink), Oluwatoyin Odusanya (Director, Citizens Rights), DIG Taiwo Lakanu (retd.) (representing the police), and Lucas Koyejo (from the National Human Rights Commission).

However, four out of the nine members of the panel rejected the decision to reopen the Lekki toll gate.

The four members also faulted the report of the forensic experts hired to comb the scene for evidence.

The four members who rejected the forensic report are the two representatives of the civil society – Mr Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa (SAN) and Ms. Patience Udoh; as well as the two youth representatives on the panel – Rinu Oduala and Temitope Majekodunmi.

The youths have now begun to mobilize on social media with #RevolutionNow and #OccupyLekkiTollGate, with the matter trending as number one and three on Twitter.

As of 11 am, some of the youths shared Display Pictures and banners to create awareness about the protest.

Information on the posters showed that the protest is planned to start at 7 am on Saturday, February 13, 2020.

Some of the posters have inscriptions such as “No justice, no reopening”, and “Occupy Lekki tollgate” among others.

One of the campaigners, Omoyele Sowore, tweeted, “No to the reopening of #Lekkitollgate, the perpetrators of #LekkiMassacre must be brought to book.”

Dr Chuks @AhanekuChuks urged those planning to protest to strategise properly, saying, “Now we move with strategies and togetherness, it is time you showed what you have got for the government.

“We have given them much time but they took our silent night for granted not knowing that we are putting heads together to study how to bring peace to the new generation.”

Dtowncrier threatened that “Reopen Lekki tollgate and reopen #EndSARS protest.”

Benzkovic001 @Benzkovic001 also faulted the reopening of the Lekki tollgate.

Coconut Head @iamProficience added, “We never believed the panel, nothing good ever came out of any panel in Nigeria but a mere inquiry. No going back till there’s justice for all! #OccupyLekkiTollGate on Saturday! #Endsarsbrutality.”

“We all knew that the panel is just a means to divert youths’ attention, only the rich and those in power get justice. But history has been made and stories will be told of how the youths of Nigeria fought against #Badgovernment #EndSARS,” @Shaddyrok added.