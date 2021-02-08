By Taiwo Okanlawon

Nollywood actress Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, her daughter Meraiah who she calls her twin are both celebrated their big day on February 7, 2021.

While the mother is 43, the daughter is 21.

The actress shared several pictures of herself and her daughter on Instagram on Sunday.

“Happy birthday to me,” she wrote in one post.

In another post she wished her daughter saying, “Happy birthday to my twinnie @miiimiii_e 21! Wow…. May the lines continue to fall in pleasant places my elegant miss world.”

In another post she wrote; “Our Bond is inexplicable. We call you Beauty and Brains … Meraiah you’re Amazing . Happy birthday to us. 💙 #motheranddaughter.”