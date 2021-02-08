By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Controversial Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu has declared his ambition to join the race to become the next governor of Anambra State.

Maduagwu who recently came out of the closet revealed his intention in an Instagram post.

“Ever since a gay supporter governor left Anambra Government house, corruption swim freely that’s why I will be running for governor come November 2021, he said.

“Let’s make Anambra great we should not allow Fulani herdsmen rubbish our farmers we need agriculture for progress”, he said further.

Maduagwu however did not indicate his political party.

After declaring he was gay, he called on the U.S president to issue a travel ban on Nigeria except the government reverses the Anti-gay law signed by former President, Goodluck Jonathan.

The actor also alleged that many lawmakers and 12 governors are gay in Nigeria.